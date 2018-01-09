Man pretended to be constable to collect $700 debt, police say

HOUSTON - A man was arrested Monday after police said he pretended to be a Harris County constable in order to collect $700 he was owed.

According to court records, Troy Pierre, 50, was charged with impersonating a public servant in connection with the November incident.

Houston police said Pierre loaned the victim $700 in October.

On Nov. 13, Pierre called the victim claiming to be a constable who had a warrant for her arrest, police said. Pierre showed up at the victim’s workplace to collect the money, but when he did not show any identification, the victim called the police, investigators said.

Pierre was being held in the Harris County Jail on a $5,000 bond, according to court records.

