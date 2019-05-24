Man pointed shotgun at children in order to rob parents during crime spree

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 25-year-old man who pointed a shotgun at children in order to rob their parents during a Sunday morning crime spree was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg made the announcement Friday.

On a Sunday in May 2018, John Michael Medina snuck up behind a couple in the parking lot of a grocery store on FM 1960, pointed a shotgun at a 7-year-old girl, threatened to kill her and demanded all the money the father had.

The father handed over $7.

Officials said Medina robbed at least three people that day.

In each robbery, he pulled out a shotgun, racked it in the victims' faces and demanded money.

“He drove around with a loaded shotgun and pointed it at two babies while robbing their parents,” said Assistant District Attorney Mikahl Abou-Sayed. “Having a gun pointed at you is traumatizing enough, but having a gun pointed at your child is unforgivable.”

In another robbery, Medina threatened to shoot a 1-year-old child.

Medina had no prior criminal record. He pleaded guilty to two aggravated robbery charges and was sentenced Thursday.

