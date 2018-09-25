Man pleads guilty to teen's 2016 murder

Gabriel Cantu is seen in court in an undated photo.

HOUSTON - The man accused of killing a 15-year-old girl will spend the next 35 years of his life behind bars.

Victoria Cantu was shot and killed Jan. 4, 2016.

Court documents show Victoria Cantu was at a car show with a friend when then-18-year-old Gabriel Cantu, who is not related to Victoria, pointed a rifle out of a car window and shot at another car.

Victoria was hit and later died after her friends drove her to a Whataburger for help.

Gabriel Cantu was set to stand trial Tuesday, but Victoria's mother said he broke down in tears and pleaded guilty to her daughter's murder.

