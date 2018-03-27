Man pleads guilty in plot to bomb Confederate statue in Herman Park

HOUSTON - The man behind a plot to bomb the Confederate monument in Hermann Park entered a guilty plea Thursday.

The plot was made in August.

The plot was foiled before any explosion could happen at the Dowling Monument.

Federal agents arrested Andrew Schneck as part of their investigation last year.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to maliciously damage property.

As part of the plea, he could be eligible for a more lenient sentence, possibly less than five years in prison.

A judge will make a final decision on sentencing in June.

