Man pistol-whips woman during violent purse snatching

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for two men who beat and robbed a woman earlier this month.

Police said that on Jan. 18 around 6 p.m., a woman was leaving a pharmacy in the 9200 block of Country Creek Drive when she noticed a silver car pull up directly in front of her car. The woman said a man got out of the silver car and quickly approached her, police said.

The man grabbed the woman and started striking her in the head with a pistol while attempting to take her purse, according to police.

During the struggle, the person in the passenger seat of the silver car got out and took the woman's purse, police said.

The men then got back in the silver car and drove away, according to police.

Police said the men were previously seen in a nearby office building. The surveillance cameras in the office building recorded the men, according to police. The building owner said the men were looking for a restroom, police said.

Police described one of the men as black, in his 20s, and wearing a black hoodie and black jeans. The other man is black and was wearing a black hoodie and white jeans, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.