Man opens fire on ambulance crew near Alief, officials say

Police investigate a second scene connected to shots being fired at an ambulance crew near Alief, Texas, on June 19, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man opened fire on an ambulance crew Wednesday while they were responding to a call in a neighborhood near Alief, officials said.

The incident was reported about 8:45 a.m. on Sela Lane, near the intersection of Kirkwood Road and Corona Lane.

According to a tweet from Houston Fire Department officials, the crew in ambulance 76 was responding to a medical call in the 12000 block of Sela Lane when the patient pulled out a gun and fired two shots.

“The crew had to wrestle the gun away from the patient,” officials said in the tweet.

“Thankfully our firefighters were not injured. This is another example of the unpredictable nature of our business and the dangers firefighters can face. Im proud of their dedication to the wellness of our community and thank God they are safe.” Chief Sam Pena @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) June 19, 2019

No injuries were reported.

Houston police confirmed Wednesday afternoon that an investigation underway about a half-mile from the shooting scene was connected to their investigation of the shooting.

The identity of the patient who is accused of firing the shots was not immediately released.

