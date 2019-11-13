Man on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list arrested by DPS

Steve Garcia Lopez, who is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, was sentenced to five years in prison following his arrest on Friday in Victoria by special agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety and deputies from the U.S. Marshals Service Victoria division.

Lopez, 53, was wanted since August 2018 for failing to register as a sex offender and leaving his last know address in Abilene to avoid arrest, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In 1999, Lopez was convicted in Nolan County and given a five-year prison sentence for aggravated assault after an incident involving a 10-year-old girl.

In 2014, Lopez returned to prison after he was convicted in Nolan County for a sex offender registration violation. He was discharged from prison in July 2016.

Lopez was located thanks to a tip made to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers has paid the $3,000 reward for the information provided which led to Lopez's arrest, according to the Texas DPS website.

