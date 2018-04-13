Man on bike with portable meth lab is busted in Heights, authorities say

HOUSTON - KPRC reporter Joel Eisenbaum was at the scene while a man was being busted for having a portable meth lab in the Heights on Thursday.

The man was taken into custody by Precinct 1 deputies.

Authorities said the man was cooking meth at a vacant strip center in the 1300 block of Yale Street around 6 p.m.

Firefighters were working with HAZMAT to rid the parking lot of the chemicals.

While sitting in the back of a police car, Eisenbaum asked the man what the chemicals were for. The man said that he was using them to clean his bike. He also said he was going to sell some of the chemicals to one of the businesses in the vacant strip center.

There is no word on what charges the man will be facing.

