Man known for running through apartment naked faces felony charges in assault, robbery of amputee

DPS

HOUSTON - A Houston man faces felony charges after allegedly assaulting and robbing a man late Tuesday night.

Marcus J. Arvie, 43, was charged Sunday with aggravated robbery, according to court records.

Police were called to an apartment building off the South Loop East freeway near Wayside Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 16, for a report of an assault and robbery the night before. The victim told officers Arvie, an acquaintance from his apartment complex, punched him in the face and took $84 in cash from him, authorities said.

The complainant told police Arvie struck him so hard he needed stitches above his eye, according to an affidavit.

When questioned about the incident, Arvie told police he had warned the complainant that the apartment complex was dangerous, according to court records.

The victim told police that neighbors in the apartment complex nicknamed Arvie "Buttnaked" because he allegedly runs around the apartment complex naked, according to an affidavit.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.