Man named Harry Touchy among 39 arrested for sex trade crimes in May, HPD says

HOUSTON - Houston police released photos of 39 people who were arrested in May.

The sex trade arrests were made for either compelling prostitution, as a pimp, or solicitation of prostitution, as a john, during the month.

PHOTOS: May 2018 sex trade arrests

“We hope by publishing these suspects' photos we will raise awareness of the issue that is human trafficking and put the community on notice that we will no longer tolerate these crimes in our neighborhoods,” Houston Police Department Vice Division Capt. James Dale said.

