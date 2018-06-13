Man missing after last seen swimming in creek at Montgomery County party, officials say

A man last seen swimming in a creek at a Montgomery County party has been reported missing, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's office.

Nael Romero, 26, was last seen around 6 p.m. June 11 and no contact has been made with him since, investigators said. Crews have worked to search the area of where the party was being held, as well as the creek, with no luck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5876.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.