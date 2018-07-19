Man missing after given ride to Katy-area McDonald's, investigators say

FIRETHORNE, Texas - A man was reported missing Thursday after investigators said he was given a ride to a McDonald's.

Tai Park, 77, was reported missing from Firethorne, an area southwest of Katy. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the McDonald's is located at at FM 1463 and I-10.

Park was last seen wearing gray shorts, a blue T-shirt and sunglasses and possibly walking with a cane.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

