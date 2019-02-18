Man 'minding his own business' shot, killed in front of his house, police say

A man believed to be in his 30s is dead after an overnight shooting in north Houston.

HOUSTON - A man believed to be in his 30s is dead after an overnight shooting in north Houston.

According to police, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Gano Street near Shelby Street.

Officer said the gunman walked up to the victim’s house and fired multiple shots, hitting the victim at least twice in the chest.

When authorities arrived, they found the man on the porch of a house and transported him to Ben Taub hospital, where he later died.

Police said the incident does not appear to be a robbery and that the victim was "minding his own business" when he was shot.

Family members who were inside the house at the time of the incident were not injured, officers said.

According to authorities, at least one person was seen walking away from the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.