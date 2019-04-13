Man makes plea for help finding hit-and-run driver who injured his brother

BAYTOWN, Texas - A Baytown family is demanding justice after a driver hit their loved one and didn't stop.

A worried brother is now on a mission.

"It’s sad. It’s one of those emotional things you never want to go through," Shane Ehrlich said.

Ehrlich is asking for help searching for the person who hit his younger brother with their vehicle, putting him in the hospital.

"He broke his neck, had a severe cut down his leg, head trauma," Ehrlich said.

Joey Dixon was walking from his mother’s house early Sunday morning in Baytown. He was walking to his house, which is less than a mile away.

That’s when police say Dixon, 27, was hit by a car. The driver didn't stop.

The horrifying scene was caught on a nearby camera.

"Vehicle came here and just hit him and never touched the brakes," Ehrlich said.

As a big softball buff, Dixon’s family said it’s tough to see him in the condition he’s now in.

Although he’s got a long road to recover, they’re grateful he’s still alive.

"It’s hard to talk about. You don’t ever want it to be your brother, you know, you don’t want to be anybody that you know," Ehrlich said.

As for the person responsible, Dixon's family just wants them to answer for what they did.

"We don’t want sympathy. We just want somebody to take responsibility for their actions. Sometimes you have to be accountable for what you did," Ehrlich said.

