Man likely hit by celebratory gunfire while opening Christmas presents, police say

HOUSTON - A man was likely hit by a bullet from celebratory gunfire while opening Christmas presents early Monday, police said.
The shooting was reported about 12:10 a.m. near Reamer Street and Gessner Road in southwest Houston.
Houston police said fireworks were going off near a home where members of a family were exchanging gifts when a bullet came through the back door and hit a man in the back.
Investigators said no one heard a gunshot because of the fireworks, but they have no reason to believe anyone was in the backyard when the shot was fired or that a shot was intentionally fired at the home.
Police said the man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.
