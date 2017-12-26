Man likely hit by celebratory gunfire while opening Christmas presents, police say

HOUSTON - A man was likely hit by a bullet from celebratory gunfire while opening Christmas presents early Monday, police said.

The shooting was reported about 12:10 a.m. near Reamer Street and Gessner Road in southwest Houston.

Houston police said fireworks were going off near a home where members of a family were exchanging gifts when a bullet came through the back door and hit a man in the back.

Investigators said no one heard a gunshot because of the fireworks, but they have no reason to believe anyone was in the backyard when the shot was fired or that a shot was intentionally fired at the home.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.