Man leads police on chase after trying to kill wife, HPD says

HOUSTON - A chase in north Houston started out as a domestic dispute after a man tried to kill his wife, according to police.
The chase ended in the 1400 block of Firnat Street, near West Hardy Road.
Police said the man took out a power pole, which knocked out power in that area.
The man was arrested after he was found hiding under a house, according to authorities.
No one was hurt in the incident, police said.
Police said they found a pistol and shotgun.
