Man leads police on chase after trying to kill wife, HPD says

HOUSTON - A chase in north Houston started out as a domestic dispute after a man tried to kill his wife, according to police.

The chase ended in the 1400 block of Firnat Street, near West Hardy Road.

Police said the man took out a power pole, which knocked out power in that area.

The man was arrested after he was found hiding under a house, according to authorities.

No one was hurt in the incident, police said.

Police said they found a pistol and shotgun.

