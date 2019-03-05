Man known for anti-police videos appears in court for allegations of sexual assault of child

HOUSTON - A man who is known for criticizing police in YouTube videos appeared in court Monday after being accused of sexual assault of a child.

Earl Worden appeared in a Harris County court Monday morning and had his bond conditions read to him by a judge.

Worden was transported to Harris County after being arrested in McAllen last week. Prosecutors said the charges date back to a case from 2012 in Houston. Court records show Worden is listed as a convicted sex offender.

He is due back in court on March 29.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.