Man kills self in front of deputies after returning daughter to his parents' home

Emergency vehicles are parked at the scene of a shooting near Humble, Texas, on Feb. 8, 2019.

HUMBLE, Texas - A man killed himself in front of deputies Friday after returning his daughter to his parent’s home in northeast Harris County.

The incident was reported about 3:20 a.m. at a home on Scenic Cove Court near Humble.

Harris County deputies said the 3-year-old was being watched by the man’s parents while the child’s mother was at work. Deputies said that the man took his daughter from his parent’s house about 2 a.m. Deputies said that when the child’s mother came to pick her up and realized she was gone, she called her estranged boyfriend and told him to bring the child back.

Deputies said they were waiting at the house when the man returned with the child, and he shot himself as authorities called his name.

Family members said the child’s mother is the man’s estranged girlfriend, who has a restraining order against him.

Deputies said they could not immediately comment on the custody arrangement.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case since deputies witnessed the shooting.

