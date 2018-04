HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Houston SWAT responded to reports of a shooting Friday in northeast Harris County.

After a brief standoff, a man was found inside a garage with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Authorities said the man fired shots at his wife at 402 Fir Ridge Drive, near Lake Houston.

The man's wife was not injured and the man barricaded himself inside the home's garage for a while before he was found dead.

