HOUSTON - A man shot and killed his brother Monday during a fight at a house in east Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported about 4 a.m. at a home on Fawn Drive near the intersection of Normandy Street and Woodforest Boulevard.

Houston police said someone called for help during the fight and what sounded like a gunshot was heard in the background.

The victim died at the scene, police said.

