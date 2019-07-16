Man killed when car plows into home for second time

A man was killed when he lost control of his vehicle and smashed into a house in Crosby neighborhood.

CROSBY, Texas - A man was killed when he lost control of his vehicle and smashed into a house in Crosby neighborhood.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Bluff View Drive and Foley road.

The man was speeding when he lost control of his vehicle at the turn of Bluff View and Foley, smashed through a guard rail and plowed into a home on the corner, deputies said.

Authorities said the car went all the way into the house and the driver was killed in the crash.

Responders with the Crosby Fire Department said this is the second time a car has crashed into the home. The first time happened on the Fourth of July in 2018, authorities said.

The home is under construction because of the first crash, so it was unoccupied when the second crash happened, deputies said.

Investigators are still working to determine if the driver was impaired or had a medical emergency that led to the crash.

