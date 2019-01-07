Man killed in drive-by shooting near TSU campus, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Third Ward on Saturday.

Police said a 33-year-old man was shot to death at 3247 Truxillo Street, near Texas Southern University, about 8:40 p.m.

According to authorities, the man was standing in front of a store when a dark gray or black four-door sedan pulled up. At least one person fired several shots from the car before leaving the scene, according to police.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

