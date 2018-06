HOUSTON - A man was killed Wednesday in a southeast Houston drive-by shooting, according to Houston police.

Police said the man was found dead in the 8900 block of Broadway Street around 8:40 p.m.

Police said they are searching for a white Nissan Altima with at least two occupants.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.