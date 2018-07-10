Man killed in crash at Veteran's Memorial, Antoine drives

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in north Harris County, according to authorities.

Around 9 p.m., officials said a Ford Taurus exited a driveway in the 12300 block of Antoine Drive headed southbound across Antoine when it was struck by a Nissa Sentra that was eastbound on Antoine.

The passenger in the Ford, Nelson Efren Guzman, was killed in the crash, officials said.

The drivers of both vehicles and the rear passenger of the Ford were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.