Man killed during fight at north Houston home, police say

HOUSTON - As Houston police continue to investigate the shooting death of 43-year-old Marc Thomas, his mother Ocia Cottrell is still coming to grips with the harsh reality.

“I’m still numb,” Cottrell said.

Her youngest son, Thomas, was shot and killed outside a north Houston home on Rittenhouse Village Court on Saturday morning.

Police said Thomas and 35-year-old Harold Walton were involved in a confrontation inside a residence. The two then went outside and that's when police said Walton shot Thomas, who was unarmed.

Walton was arrested and made his first court appearance Sunday. He is being charged with murder.

Thomas' mother said her son, who had a hearing disability since birth, had a humble spirit and was compassionate to anybody.

“I feel sorry for anybody that just blatantly takes away people’s lives. He just took my baby away,” Cottrell said.

Walton’s bond was set at $250,000.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.