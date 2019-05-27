Man killed, another injured in possibly drive-by shooting near Katy, deputies say

KATY, Texas - A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon near the Katy area, Harris County deputies said.

The shooting occurred around 3:10 p.m. Deputies said three men were sitting inside a vehicle in the when shots were fired.

Deputies said the driver of that vehicle drove to and parked in the lot of Cardiff Junior High School, before calling for help. Deputies said one man was pronounced dead at the scene and the second man suffered from a gunshot wound to the armpit. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, deputies said.

The third man in the vehicle was taken into custody for questioning, deputies said.

Investigators believe the men were involved in a drug transaction.

There are no descriptions of the suspects at this time.

