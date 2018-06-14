Man killed after woman fails to yield right-of-way at north Houston intersection, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a fatal crash that happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in north Houston.

A 52-year-old man was killed when a Chevrolet Silverado was struck by a Chevrolet Camaro at the intersection of Wheatley and Wilburforce streets.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed the woman driving the truck failed to yield the right-of-way to the man driving the Camaro.

The victim, who was not one of the drivers, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The drivers were taken to area hospitals with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

