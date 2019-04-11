Man killed after being shot in head at SW Houston car wash

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a carwash in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a car wash in southwest Houston.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday at a car was on South Kirkwood Road between Vinedale Drive and Brookledge Drive.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the body of a man who had been shot in the head, police said.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting and who the shooter is.

Police said the gunman may have been wearing a black and white mask and fled in a black SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.