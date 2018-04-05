1 arrested after man killed, 2 women injured in shooting at southeast Houston motel

HOUSTON - A man was arrested a month after one man was killed and two women were injured in a shooting at a motel in southeast Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported about 5:30 a.m. March 1 at the Sampson Motel in the 2500 block of Sampson Street, near McGowen Street.

According to Houston police, Cortney Antrell Byrd, 28, knocked on the door of one of the rooms and then started shooting through the door. Three people inside the room were hit, police said.

Marqueis Deshawn Rutherford, 29, died at the scene. The two women, ages 21 and 24, were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Byrd is charged with capital murder.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.