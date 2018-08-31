Man kidnaps, robs, sexually assaults woman in north Harris County, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a man they said is responsible for kidnapping, robbing and sexually assaulting a woman in north Harris County in July.

At around 12:30 a.m. July 8, Harris County authorities said a man kidnapped a 30-year-old woman from an apartment complex in the 15900 block of Kuykendahl Road.

The man drove the woman to the Wells Fargo Bank in the 6900 block of FM 1960 West, according to officials. The man forced the woman to disclose her personal identification number and he withdrew money from her account, authorities said.

The man then sexually assaulted the woman and dumped her on the side of the road, according to authorities.

Neighbors were concerned when they heard the news.

“It's very heartbreaking and sad when a woman is taken advantage of. As a woman, I do need to take more precautions,” said Whitney Hailey.

The man is described by authorities as being black, about 18 to 20 years old, about 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing about 150 to 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Adult Sex Crimes unit at 713-274-9370.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the charging and/or arrest of the man. Information can be reported to Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

