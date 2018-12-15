News

Man is dead after home invasion break-in in North Houston

By Sandra Gonzalez

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a home invasion in North Houston that left a man dead.

Sgt. Matthew Brady with the department's homicide division said two men burst into the home on Fisk Street near Frawley Street around 5 a.m., demanding money and drugs.

More Headlines

Brady said the man who lived at the house was shot in the head and died.

The man's girlfriend was not injured.

The men who broke-in fled and the only description Brady is able to provide is that they were dressed in black.

Police aren't sure if anything was taken. 

 

 

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.