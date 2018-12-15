Man is dead after home invasion break-in in North Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a home invasion in North Houston that left a man dead.

Sgt. Matthew Brady with the department's homicide division said two men burst into the home on Fisk Street near Frawley Street around 5 a.m., demanding money and drugs.

Brady said the man who lived at the house was shot in the head and died.

The man's girlfriend was not injured.

The men who broke-in fled and the only description Brady is able to provide is that they were dressed in black.

Police aren't sure if anything was taken.

