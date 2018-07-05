Man intentionally strikes, kills woman with truck, police say

HOUSTON - A man was charged with murder after police said he intentionally struck a woman with his truck and then left the scene.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Eddie Roy Olvera, 28, is not in custody and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The 33-year-old victim's identity is pending verification by authorities.

Olvera is accused of driving a burgundy Chevrolet Silverado and following a vehicle being driven by the victim. They were driving southbound on West Hardy Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Police said one of Olvera's ex-girlfriends was in the vehicle with the victim.

After stopping the vehicle, the victim got out of her car and started arguing with Olvera, police said. Olvera then intentionally struck the woman with his truck and left the scene, according to police.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.