HOUSTON - A man was injured in a shooting in the Greater Third Ward area, Houston police said.

The shooting was reported at 8:10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Sanders Street.

Police said the shooting was a possible drive-by.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police are searching for three suspects in an SUV.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.