Man injured in parking lot shootout in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A man was injured Monday in a shootout in a southwest Houston parking lot, police said.

The shooting was reported at 2:05 p.m. at Braeswood Atrium Apartments, in the 8800 block of South Braeswood Boulevard at Sapling Way.

Houston police said two men were shooting at each other and a man was struck by a bullet. Police said the man was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown.

The other gunman fled the scene.

The shooting is under investigation.

