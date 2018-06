HOUSTON - A man was injured Monday in a shooting in Houston’s Northside neighborhood.

The shooting was reported about 6:55 a.m. in the 1000 block of Candlelight Lane, near Dunsmere Road.

According to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, the shooting happened during an early morning disturbance.

The man was taken to Ben Taub Hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries was not immediately released.

