HOUSTON - A man was hospitalized Saturday after a deputy-involved shooting in northeast Harris County, officials said.

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. in the 13000 block of Reeveston Road.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting stemmed from a disturbance call on Twitter. He said the deputy involved is OK and that a man was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators are at the scene.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.