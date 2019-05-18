Man injured after tripod crashes through windshield

SACRAMENTO, Calif - A man is recovering after he was speared by a tripod that crashed through his windshield.

The van's windshield was smashed by a yellow, steel tripod thrown into traffic in Sacramento on Thursday, as the van passed under an overpass. A man sitting in the passenger seat suffered a partially punctured lung and broken ribs but is expected to be OK.

Driver Tim Page describes the frightening encounter.

"When I looked up I saw a yellow something out of the corner of my eye. When it hit the windshield, then I ducked and kind of bent over -- a little late, of course. And when I straightened up and looked over, that's when I saw this through the windshield," Page said.

The California Highway Patrol said they have arrested a man, but have not yet charged him with the tripod throwing incident because they're still pursuing an attempted murder charge.

