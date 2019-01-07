Man in wheelchair hit, killed by tractor-trailer in Channelview

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - A man in a wheelchair died Monday after he was hit by a tractor-trailer in Channelview, according to authorities.

The crash was reported just before 11 a.m. on the westbound feeder road of Interstate 10 East Freeway between Sheldon Road and Dell Dale Street.

Harris County deputies said the truck driver was making a U-turn on Sheldon Road going westbound on the feeder road and hit the person in the wheelchair, who was in the road.

Deputies said the truck driver reported that he never saw the wheelchair.

The crash is under investigation, but the truck driver did not appear to be intoxicated, deputies said.

