Man in custody after dragging DPS trooper during traffic stop, troopers say

SHENANDOAH, Texas - A Department of Public Safety trooper is at Conroe Regional Hospital Thursday morning after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop in the Shenandoah area.

Authorities say the trooper pulled a man over on I-45 near State Highway 242 at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

While stopped, the man went to grab something from under his seat, but officers said when the trooper tried to stop him, the man took off.

The trooper was dragged for a short distance and sustained minor injuries, troopers said.

The incident initiated a manhunt for the man.

After four hours, authorities were able to locate the man and take him into custody.

Officers made the arrest in the parking lot of the Clarion Suites on I-45 near Vision Park Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Officers took the man to the Montgomery County Jail.

His identity has not yet been released.

