Man in custody, 2 officers recovering after chase ends in fiery crash

HOUSTON - Two Houston police officers are recovering Monday after a chase ended in a fiery crash in the Third Ward.

The chase started around 12:15 a.m. Monday when officers tried to pull over what they thought was a stolen vehicle at Hutchins Street and Holman Street, according to the Houston Police Department.

Instead of pulling over, officers said the driver took off on a nearly hour-long chase throughout the South Central area.

Police tried to end the pursuit with a PIT maneuver, but they failed and ended up crashing into this tree, which caused their vehicle to burst into flames.

Authorities said the driver ditched the vehicle and fled on foot, but they didn’t get far before another officer’s K-9 caught up with him.

The man was taken into custody and charged with failure to stop and render aid and evading arrest.

Both the officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for neck and back pain and have since been released.

