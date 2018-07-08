Man in critical condition after being shot

HARRIS COUNTY - The Harris County Sheriff's Office said one man is fighting for his life after being shot during a disturbance.

Sgt. Gregory Pinkins said a disturbance broke out in the apartments in the 8200 block of Sunbury in Northwest Harris County around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. An ex-boyfriend and several of his friends went to his ex-girlfriend's apartment and the couple got into an argument, Pinkins said. The group left the apartment and the woman called her brother and asked him to come over to help her.

Pinkcins said ex-boyfriend and two other men returned to the apartments sometime later, where the the woman's brother got into an argument with the men. Someone pulled out a gun and one of the men was shot in the head, Pinkins said. The victim was transported to a local hospital where is reported to be in critical condition.

The shooter stayed at the scene and is cooperating with detectives, Pinkins said. The investigation is continuing.

