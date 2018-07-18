Man who hit deputy with vehicle while fleeing burglary scene prompts chase, authorities say

HOUSTON - A man who authorities say led law enforcement on a chase through north Houston Wednesday morning was hospitalized after the pursuit ended in a crash.

The chase ended at Imperial Valley Drive and FM 1960, where the man slammed into another car.

Deputies say that after the crash he tried run away, but authorities caught up to him and took him into custody.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman told KPRC2 the man was leaving a burglary at a house off Imperial Valley Drive. A deputy saw the man walking up to or leaving the house, and suddenly the man fled in his vehicle, according to Herman. As the man drove away, he struck the sheriff’s deputy, according to Herman.

The deputy managed to make it back to his vehicle and follow.

After the crash, the suspect, whose name has not been released, was transported to a hospital in custody. His condition has not been released.

The deputy was evaluated by emergency workers. There's been no other word on his condition.



