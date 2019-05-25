Man hit, killed by truck after he ran out of gas while driving on Highway 99

HOUSTON - A man driving on Highway 99 was hit and killed by a truck after he ran out of gas, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The man, who was driving eastbound with his wife, got out of the car and tried to flag down help. Deputies said that's when he was struck by a truck.

He died at the scene and his wife was not injured.

The driver of the truck was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries and did not appear to be impaired, deputies said.

