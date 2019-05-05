Man high on drugs tries to run family over with truck, witnesses say

HOUSTON - Houston police are working to sort out the details surrounding a crash in Houston's Fifth Ward.

Police were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses said a man driving a Ford F-150 attempted to try to run over a family when he crashed into a home in the 2400 block of Lee Street, just north of downtown.

Family and friends at the scene told KPRC that the man was high on drugs, possibly PCP, and he "was out to kill somebody," said Mark Montano, a family friend.

Friends and family at the scene said they know the driver and said he lived at the home.

The driver was taken into custody and the mother was taken to an area hospital. Officers said she was in shock.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.