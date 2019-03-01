Man hiding in woman's back seat threatens her with sharp object to rob her, deputies say

HOUSTON - A woman leaving work got into her car, only to find a man hiding in her back seat, according to Harris County Precinct 4 deputies.

Investigators said they were called to the 16200 block of York Minster Drive in reference to an aggravated assault.

The woman told investigators that the man, later identified as Robert Letourneau, placed a knife or screwdriver to her neck and threatened to kill her, according to deputies. He then ordered her to drive to two separate ATM machines to withdraw money.

Letourneau eventually let the victim go and ran, police said. He was later identified and now faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

