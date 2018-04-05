Man hiding in back seat tries to strangle Spring Branch woman, police say

HOUSTON - A man hiding in the back seat of a Spring Branch woman’s car Wednesday tried to strangle her, according to police.

The incident was reported about 10:35 p.m. at a home in the 9800 block of Pine Lake Drive.

Houston police said the woman went into her garage to get some items out of her car, when a man wearing a mask and gloves tried to strangle her with a phone cord, police said.

The woman yelled for help and the man ran from the scene, police said.

Police said the woman suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

