Man helps new homeowner find his childhood note in house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - There's something about the home one grows up in -- where you celebrate every holiday, birthday and sometimes the occasional magic show. At least that's how Austin Hunzeker viewed his childhood home.

"I loved this house and created so many memories here," he said. When he was a sophomore in college his mom had passed away, and Hunzeker's family decided to move.

Before the 20-year-old packed up his last box, he sat down and wrote a note.

"My name is Austin Hunzeker. I grew up in this house with my mom, brother and two dogs, Polly and Mookie," the note said. "I had the first bedroom on the first floor across from the bathroom."

Austin hoped his childhood home would bring someone else happiness, writing, "you will love it here."

He left the letter in a bathroom downstairs, behind a mirror. For seven years it sat untouched.

