Man having 'mental crisis' prompts police SWAT scene, officers say

HOUSTON - A man having a "mental crisis" at a home near near Texas Southern University prompted Houston Police SWAT to respond, police said.

Investigators said the man was reportedly barricaded inside a residence in the 3500 block of Rosewood Street and armed with a knife.

Students at Texas Southern University were told to stay away from campus, though the university is not on an official lockdown, school officials said.

