Man has shootout with robbers at shopping plaza in Bellaire

HOUSTON - Gunfire rang throughout a shopping plaza in Bellaire on Tuesday after a victim and two robbers had a shootout.

People who work in the shopping plaza located at 9888 Bellaire Boulevard said they heard gunshots around noon.

Witnesses saw the robbers run away and get into a black vehicle. The shooting left many people shaken up.

"This area is so unsafe. It has a casino. It's unsafe," said business owner Henry Li.

Houston police said a man was robbed inside the game room called the Internet Cafe. The victim followed the two robbers and fired back. The gunfight spilled out into the shopping center.

"It was just weird pulling up, seeing a cop here, cop there," said customer Carla Muñoz.

"It's a Tuesday. Why is a shooting happening on a Tuesday?" said customer Kaily Edison.

The victim's condition is unknown.

Detectives have surveillance video and are working to get a good description of the men involved. Right now, they are searching for two men who left the scene in a dark-colored car.

If you have any information, call the Houston Police Department.

