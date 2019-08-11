Man has shootout with officers after fatally shooting woman in head in Sugar Land, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A woman was shot to death during a struggle with a man in a parking lot in Sugar Land on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported at 1:15 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott on Creek Bend Drive.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a man pulling at the woman and that she was resisting, police said. Investigators said the man shot the woman in the head during the struggle.

When officers arrived at the scene, the gunman and an officer exchanged gunfire near the parking lot. Police said the gunman was eventually detained.

Officers attempted to give the woman CPR, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

No identities have been released.

